Mother of Facebook killer pleaded with son prior to murder

WKBN Staff Published:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of the man who police say randomly shot a person in Cleveland and then posted the video to Facebook is speaking out.

Maggie Green talked to reporters Tuesday after her son, Steve Stephens, killed himself in Erie, Pennsylvania following a brief police chase. 

A McDonald’s employee spotted Stephens at the drive-thru and called police.

Police in several states were looking for Stephens since Sunday when he uploaded a video to Facebook that showed him shoot and kill an elderly man who was walking down the street.

Green said she last saw her son Saturday. She said he was upset about a recent break-up and told her it was the last time they would see each other.

“I said Steve, whatever you are thinking, I love you. Don’t go out here and do something stupid. Please, don’t go out here and do nothing stupid because the way he was saying it, he was going to hurt somebody. I didn’t know it was serious, and he just ended his own life,” Green said.

On the Facebook video, Stephens said he killed several people. Police say they have not evidence to support those claims.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s