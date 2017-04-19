‘Not my child’: Experts discuss opiate epidemic challenges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials battling Ohio’s addictions epidemic are discussing the biggest challenges they face and some of the solutions that need to be given top priority.

The Ohio News Media Association and the Ohio Association of Broadcasters are sponsors of Wednesday’s forum in Columbus.

Cheri Walter, executive director of the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities, says she’s never seen an addiction crisis this bad in her 35 years in the field.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says the keys to addressing the epidemic are treatment, education and enforcement.

Emergency room physician Dr. Ryan Squier says one of the biggest challenges he faces is people who won’t admit the problem exists, with statements like, “Not my child, not my area.”

