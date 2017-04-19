Ohio expands new program to help children of addicts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A program announced last month to help children hurt by their parents’ addictions is already expanding in Ohio.

State Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Republican, announced Tuesday that four hard-hit counties in southern Ohio have been added to the 14 originally slated to participate in the pilot program. He also allotted an additional $1 million to fund the expansion.

The $4.6 million effort will provide intensive trauma counseling and other services to children abused or neglected due to parental drug use. Parents of children referred to the program will also receive drug treatment.

The newly added counties are Adams, Brown, Lawrence and Scioto. The previously announced counties are Athens, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Hocking, Ross and Vinton.

DeWine says if the program is successful it could expand across the state.