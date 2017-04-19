Ohio expands new program to help children of addicts

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A program announced last month to help children hurt by their parents’ addictions is already expanding in Ohio.

State Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Republican, announced Tuesday that four hard-hit counties in southern Ohio have been added to the 14 originally slated to participate in the pilot program. He also allotted an additional $1 million to fund the expansion.

The $4.6 million effort will provide intensive trauma counseling and other services to children abused or neglected due to parental drug use. Parents of children referred to the program will also receive drug treatment.

The newly added counties are Adams, Brown, Lawrence and Scioto. The previously announced counties are Athens, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Hocking, Ross and Vinton.

DeWine says if the program is successful it could expand across the state.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s