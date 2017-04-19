Ohio high court will review full autopsies from 8 slayings

By Published:
Rhoden family members killed in the Pike County slayings on April 22, 2016/WCMH

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court wants to see unredacted autopsy reports from eight slayings in one family as justices consider media lawsuits seeking access to those full reports from the year-old, unsolved case.

The court on Wednesday ordered the Pike County coroner in southern Ohio to submit the reports within two weeks for justices to review outside of public view.

The case involves seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon last April.

The Columbus Dispatch and The Cincinnati Enquirer separately sued for access to the full autopsies.

Authorities want to shield information, arguing that its release could compromise the investigation. The coroner also says victims’ relatives raised concerns about sharing details of how their loved ones died.

