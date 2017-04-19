Prosecutors want to try Champaign County teen as adult

FILE: The teen charged with murder in Champaign County appeared in court April 7. (WDTN Photo/Jake Ryle)

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Champaign County Prosecutors want the teen accused in the killing of a woman tried in adult court because they say the penalties available in the juvenile system are not enough.

The Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi said in a release Wednesday that dies to the “deliberate and premeditated nature of the offenses alleged” his office has asked the Juvenile Court hand the 14-year-old teen over to adult court.

Talebi says, “It is the position of the Champaign Couty Prosecutor’s Office that the penalties available in the Juvenile Court are not sufficient given the alleged conduct of [name withheld]. Therefore, the State takes the position that a request for bindover from juvenile Court to Adult Court is appropriate and necessary and that the safety of the community requires that [name withheld] be subject to adult sanctions.”

Prosecutor Keith Talebi said he met with members of the victim’s family and investigators before making this decision.

The 14-year-old teen was arrested in connection with the April 6 murder of his father’s girlfriend. Prosecutors told the judge they believe the boy was “lying in wait” and acted with premeditation. They said the teen used multiple weapons including a knife and a handgun.

The teen is being held in the Central Ohio Youth Center.

