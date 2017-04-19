Rules for medical marijuana cultivation in Ohio nearly finalized

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – Ohio’s rules for medical marijuana cultivators have cleared their final legislative hurdle.

Cleveland.com reports the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review cleared the rules for growers, including application and license fees, without objection on Monday.

Columbus attorney David Patton told the panel he was concerned about banning people with certain criminal records from applying for a cultivator license. He says leaving open what convictions count is setting the state up for a lawsuit.

The chief operating officer for Ohio’s marijuana control program says the applicable offenses are clearly listed.

The rules will be filed in time to officially take effect before the established May 6 deadline.

Rules and regulations for dispensaries, processors and testing labs are still in the planning stage. They must be in place by Sept. 8.

