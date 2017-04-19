Steve Stephens case, an example of community collaboration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Steve Stephens case is a prime example of how the public, the police, and the media can work together to fight crime.

This according to the vice president of Miami Valley Crime Stoppers Michael Murray, who noted tips from the public go a long way in catching criminals and helping to keep communities safe.

He said locally, they have a motto of their own, called: See, Care, Share.

“If you see something in your community that’s wrong – a crime or a fugitive or somebody that people are looking for – you should care enough about your community to share that information with people who can do something,” he said.

Crime Stoppers allows members of the public to report crimes, anonymously, and even reap a reward for doing so

Thanks to collaboration with public, Murray said Miami Valley Crime Stopper has arrested hundreds.

But the media also plays a role in helping the public fight crime.

Crime Stoppers coordinator Elmer QueRubin pointed to the Steve Stephens case as an example, where a Pennsylvania fast food worker recognized him as a wanted man and immediately informed authorities.

“If it wasn’t for media and pushing that information on a national scale, we wouldn’t have not him as soon as we did,” he said.

Both Murray and QueRubin said if it was only up to the police to fight crime, things would be “a lot more difficult”.

And if you go around thinking somebody else will report it, they say you’re not doing your part.

“Police, they’re great. But they can’t be everywhere at once,” Murray said.

If you have any information on a crime, no matter how insignificant that tip may seem, you can contact Crime Stopper anonymously at (937) 222-STOP.

You can also send them a text message. Text the word “TIP400” followed by your message to CRIMES (274637).

You can also submit a tip online simply via their website.