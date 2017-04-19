Survivalist convicted in deadly trooper ambush

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Eric Frein is led away by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers at the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Frein, who is charged in the fatal ambush of a state police barracks, told authorities on the night of his capture, "I did this. No one else did," according to a videotaped interview played for jurors at his capital murder trial on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP, File)

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania survivalist who hid in the forest under cover of night and opened fire with a sniper’s rifle has been convicted of capital murder in the ambush slaying of a state police trooper he targeted at random.

A jury convicted 33-year-old Eric Frein on Wednesday following a two-week trial in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Authorities say Frein was trying to spark a revolution when he attacked the Blooming Grove state police barracks on Sept. 12, 2014. Cpl. Bryon Dickson was killed, and a second trooper was shot through the hips and left debilitated.

The jurors found him guilty of all 12 charges, including murder of a law enforcement officer, terrorism and two weapons of mass destruction counts related to bombs he left in the woods while eluding a 48-day police dragnet.

He faces a potential death sentence.

