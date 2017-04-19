VIDEO: Rat seen scurrying through California classroom

SACRAMENTO, CA (KCRA) – Video of a rat scurrying around a Sacramento, California high school classroom is getting a lot of attention after a substitute teacher posted it on Facebook.

Veronica Luther backed out of her two-day assignment after finding the rat in her John F. Kennedy High School class.

“They told me that if I was concerned about coming back they next day, if they weren’t able to clean, I shouldn’t come back because there would be no way they’d be able to sanitize by the next morning,” Luther said.

The video she posted on Facebook shows a rat running through an empty classroom and eventually scurrying up a wall and sitting on a ledge, seemingly overlooking the empty classroom. At one point, the rat climbed and sat at a desk.

The district said the classroom was sanitized, trap were set and parents were notified. But, they can only take extermination efforts so far.

“We cannot put rat poisons all over campus because that poses a threat to our students,” Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Alex Barrios said. “We also cannot have dead rats dying on the campus because they ate the poison.”

Officials admitted there have been multiple rats on campus and that this is an ongoing issue.

