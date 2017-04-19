Woman facing hundreds of child abuse charges to get bail

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A former foster parent charged with more than 300 criminal offenses against children in her care had her bail set Tuesday at $2 million by an Alabama judge.

Lauderdale County District Judge Carole ruled that $500,000 of Jenise Spurgeon’s bail must be in cash, the TimesDaily reported.

Spurgeon, 52, and her husband Daniel W. Spurgeon, 47, were arrested last year in Florida on hundreds of charges of child abuse, sexual abuse and other crimes against 11 children they adopted or fostered for seven years while they had lived in Alabama.

Daniel Spurgeon remains in a Florida jail. Jenise Spurgeon was arrested in March in Florence after posting bail in Florida.

Each has now been charged in both Florida and Alabama.

Authorities said last month that the couple moved to Florida in 2015. Police in Cape Coral, Florida, began investigating them after getting a call about two intoxicated teenagers in summer 2016. One of the girls told authorities there had been multiple incidents while they lived in Florence in 2008.

The couple lived with their biological children, foster children and adopted children, according to police.

Florence Police detective Sgt. Brad Holmes told local media last month that the suspected victims ranged in age from toddlers to teenagers.

If Spurgeon posts the $2 million bail, she must give up her passport and have no contact with any former foster or adopted children or any victims in either state. She must sign an extradition waiver and cannot leave Alabama.

Spurgeon’s attorney J. Breck Robinson requested a preliminary hearing, which will be held May 24.

Jenise Spurgeon is charged with 100 counts each of child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and enticing a child for immoral purposes. She also faces 11 counts of human trafficking and one count of domestic violence strangulation-suffocation.

Her husband is charged with 115 counts each of enticing a child for immoral purposes and sexual abuse along with 122 counts of child abuse. He is also charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, four counts of sexual torture, three counts of domestic violence by strangulation-suffocation, six counts of rape, 11 counts of human trafficking and six counts of other sexual abuse-related charges.

