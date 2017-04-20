An All American Evening Night at the Movies

For 27 years, the Wright-Patt Fisher Houses have provided an invaluable service to more than 20,000 wounded, injured and ill military men and women and their families (1,041 in 2016), providing an opportunity for families to stay together and support each other when a loved one is undergoing medical treatment at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center.
