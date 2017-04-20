Boil advisory issued in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Miamisburg has announced a boil advisory after a mechanical failure at the city’s water treatment facility.

The boil advisory is in effect for at least the next 24 hours for the affected area. Nearly 1,900 residents and business customers are in the boil advisory zone.

Those affected should boil all water used for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene for at least one minute before use.

The city will provide a notification when the boil advisory is lifted.

Free bottled water is available for affected residents during daytime hours at the Municipal Service Center at 600 N. Main Street.

Anyone with questions can call the Public Works Department at 847-6635.