Closing arguments begin in murder trial of Dayton pastor

Pastor Torace Weaver is being indicted on murder charges. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Closing arguments begin Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of a former Dayton Pastor accused of killing his foster child.

Torace Weaver, 38, is accused of killing his 2-year-old foster child Stanley Thomas in November 2015.

The trial began Monday in Montgomery County Court.

Weaver is facing 8 counts, including, murder, endangering children and reckless homicide. The defense argues the toddler’s death was an accident, but the prosecution says otherwise.

“He was bruised,” Montgomery County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Madzey said. “He was burned. His skull was fractured and he was dead.”

