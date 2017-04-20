Court: Dad accused of killing baby daughter pleads guilty

Brian Hayslip makes his first appearance in court.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Court officials say an Ohio man accused of killing his 3-month-old daughter who was found dead in a car seat in his truck last year has pleaded guilty to murder and tampering with evidence charges.

Clark County court officials say Brian Hayslip pleaded guilty Thursday in Lilly Hayslip’s death. A message seeking comment was left for Hayslip’s attorney.

Court documents allege the 22-year-old man told police his daughter died after he shook her when she began crying Dec. 27 at his home in Springfield.

Authorities say she apparently died in Clark County.

Her body was found inside Hayslip’s running truck in Mercer County. Authorities tracked Hayslip to a field, where he said he was looking for a place to bury his daughter.

