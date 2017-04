DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton has approved a multi-million dollar pledge to fund the “Preschool Promise” program.

Dayton will provide more than $34 million to the program.

It’s designed to help families in need of financial assistance, allowing them to enroll their 4-year-olds in high quality preschool programs.

Dayton is one of only 10 cities in the country taking part in this kind of program.