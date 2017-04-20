Demolition near Centerville Elsa’s progressing

(WDTN Photo/Darren King)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The buildings next to the Elsa’s Restaurant on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville have all been knocked down.

WDTN.com was the first to tell you the owner of the popular eatery recently bought the property in the 6300 block of Far Hills Avenue.

Other than the restaurant itself, the other buildings have been cleared and the owner, Bill Hemmert, plans to bring new restaurants and retailers to the property.

Hemmert opened the Centerville Elsa’s in 1981 and has been the only operating tenant in the shopping center since 2016.

