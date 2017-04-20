Good Samaritan North making $40 million upgrade

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A local hospital will expand, adding new services and jobs in the community.

Good Samaritan North is making a $40 million investment. The hospital will add 46 in-patient beds and five operating rooms.

Officials say they want to increase orthopedic and joint surgeries.

“We have been blessed to be embraced by our communities of Englewood and Clayton, and the residents of our communities have been pretty clear that they want their healthcare services close to home,” Eloise Broner, the President of Good Samaritan Hospital said.

65 jobs will be added during the course of this expansion.

The hospital hopes the project will be complete in late 2018.