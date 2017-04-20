Man cleared as suspect in officer’s shooting considers suing

COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP/WCMH) — An Ohio man says being identified as a suspect in an officer’s shooting caused turmoil for his family, even though he was quickly cleared and investigators concluded the policeman tried to kill himself and fabricated a cover-up story.

A statewide alert named Chaz Gillilan as a suspect in what was reported as an April 11 traffic-stop shooting in Newcomerstown, about 100 miles south of Cleveland. Gillilan tells WCMH-TV that images of his distinctly tattooed face and his home still appear online, linking him to the injured officer.

The Coshocton man says people now look at him more suspiciously, and even his mother questioned his innocence. Gillilan has a lengthy criminal record but says he wouldn’t shoot an officer.

He says he’s considering a lawsuit against police.