Netflix in May: What’s coming, and what’s going

LOS GATOS, CA (WDTN) — Netflix fans have tons of movies and TV shows to look forward to in May, but a lot are also leaving. Be sure to catch them all before they are gone. Here’s what is arriving and leaving for May on Netflix.
ARRIVING
May 1
- American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
- American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)
- Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
- Blood on the Mountain (2016)
- Chaahat (1996)
- Chocolat (2000)
- Decanted (2016)
- Don’t Think Twice (2016)
- Drifter (2017)
- Forrest Gump (1994)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- In the Shadow of Iris — Netflix Original Film
- Love (2015)
- Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
- Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
- Nerdland (2016)
- Raja Hindustani (1996)
- Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
- Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
May 2
- Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
- Hija De La Laguna (2015)
- Maria Bamford: Old Baby — Netflix Original
- Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
May 5
- Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday) — Netflix Original
- Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie — Netflix Original Film
- Kazoops!: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- Sense8: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Simplemente Manu NNa — Netflix Original
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- The Last Kingdom: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- The Mars Generation — Netflix Original
May 6
- Cold War 2 (2016)
- When the Bough Breaks (2017)
May 7
- LoveTrue (2016)
- Stake Land II (2016)
- The Host (2013)
May 8
- Beyond the Gates (2016)
- Hunter Gatherer (2016)
May 9
- Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery — Netflix Original
- Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
- All We Had (2016)
May 10
- El apóstata (2015)
- The Adventure Club (2016)
May 11
- Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
- The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
May 12
- All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- Anne with an E: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- Get Me Roger Stone — Netflix Original
- Master of None: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Mindhorn — Netflix Original Film
- Sahara — Netflix Original Film
May 15
- Command and Control (2016)
- Cave (2016)
- Lovesong (2016)
- Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
- The Intent (2016)
May 16
- Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive — Netflix Original
- The Break-Up (2006)
- The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
May 18
- Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
- Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
May 19
- Blame — Netflix Original Film
- Laerte-se — Netflix Original
- The Keepers: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 — Netflix Original
May 21
- What’s With Wheat (2017)
May 22
- Inglourious Basterds (2009)
- They Call Us Monsters (2017)
May 23
- Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King — Netflix Original
- Dig Two Graves (2014)
May 24
- Southpaw (2015)
May 26
- Believe (2016)
- Bloodline: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- I am Jane Doe (2017)
- Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower — Netflix Original
- War Machine — Netflix Original Film
May 28
- Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)
May 29
- Forever Pure (2016)
- A New High (2015)
May 30
- F is for Family: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- House of Cards: Season 5 — Netflix Original
- Doctor Strange (2016)
- Masterminds
- Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust — Netflix Original
LEAVING
May 1
- 11 Blocks
- Alfie
- Bang Bang!
- Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
- Cujo
- Doomsdays
- Fantastic Four
- FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
- Flicka: Country Pride
- Garfield’s Fun Fest
- Invincible
- Jetsons: The Movie
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Lost Word: Jurassic Park
- Paulie
- Samurai Headhunters
- Stephen King’s Thunder
- Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
- The Doors
- The Real Beauty and the Beast
- The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Wedding Planner
- Things We Lost in the Fire
- To Catch a Thief
- Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine
- Truly Strange
- Turf War: Lions and Hippos
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year
- Venom Islands
- World War II Spy School
May 2
- Good Luck Charlie (Season 1-4)
- Kickin’ It (Season 1-3)
- Scrubs (Season 1-9)
May 5
- Amapola
- Flubber
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- The Recruit
- What About Bob?
May 7
- American Dad! (Season 7)
- Bob’s Burgers (Season 2)
May 11
- American Dad! (Season 8)
May 15
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 1-5)
May 17
- American Dad! (Season 9-10)
May 19
- Step Up
May 26
- Graceland (Season 1-3)