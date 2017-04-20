Netflix in May: What’s coming, and what’s going

LOS GATOS, CA (WDTN) — Netflix fans have tons of movies and TV shows to look forward to in May, but a lot are also leaving. Be sure to catch them all before they are gone. Here’s what is arriving and leaving for May on Netflix.

ARRIVING

May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris — Netflix Original Film

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

May 2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby — Netflix Original

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

May 5

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday) — Netflix Original

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie — Netflix Original Film

Kazoops!: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Sense8: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Simplemente Manu NNa — Netflix Original

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 — Netflix Original

The Last Kingdom: Season 2 — Netflix Original

The Mars Generation — Netflix Original

May 6

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

May 7

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

May 8

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

May 9

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery — Netflix Original

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

May 10

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

May 11

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

May 12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Anne with an E: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Get Me Roger Stone — Netflix Original

Master of None: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Mindhorn — Netflix Original Film

Sahara — Netflix Original Film

May 15

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

May 16

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive — Netflix Original

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

May 18

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

May 19

Blame — Netflix Original Film

Laerte-se — Netflix Original

The Keepers: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 — Netflix Original

May 21

What’s With Wheat (2017)

May 22

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

May 23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King — Netflix Original

Dig Two Graves (2014)

May 24

Southpaw (2015)

May 26

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3 — Netflix Original

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower — Netflix Original

War Machine — Netflix Original Film

May 28

Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)

May 29

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

May 30

F is for Family: Season 2 — Netflix Original

House of Cards: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust — Netflix Original

LEAVING

May 1

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield’s Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost Word: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King’s Thunder

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

May 2

Good Luck Charlie (Season 1-4)

Kickin’ It (Season 1-3)

Scrubs (Season 1-9)

May 5

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

May 7

American Dad! (Season 7)

Bob’s Burgers (Season 2)

May 11

American Dad! (Season 8)

May 15

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 1-5)

May 17

American Dad! (Season 9-10)

May 19

Step Up

May 26

Graceland (Season 1-3)