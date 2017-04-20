Netflix in May: What’s coming, and what’s going

LOS GATOS, CA (WDTN) — Netflix fans have tons of movies and TV shows to look forward to in May, but a lot are also leaving. Be sure to catch them all before they are gone. Here’s what is arriving and leaving for May on Netflix.

ARRIVING

May 1

  • American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
  • American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)
  • Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
  • Blood on the Mountain (2016)
  • Chaahat (1996)
  • Chocolat (2000)
  • Decanted (2016)
  • Don’t Think Twice (2016)
  • Drifter (2017)
  • Forrest Gump (1994)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • In the Shadow of Iris — Netflix Original Film
  • Love (2015)
  • Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
  • Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
  • Nerdland (2016)
  • Raja Hindustani (1996)
  • Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
  • Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

May 2

  • Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
  • Hija De La Laguna (2015)
  • Maria Bamford: Old Baby — Netflix Original
  • Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

May 5

  • Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday) — Netflix Original
  • Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie — Netflix Original Film
  • Kazoops!: Season 3 — Netflix Original
  • Sense8: Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • Simplemente Manu NNa — Netflix Original
  • Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 — Netflix Original
  • The Last Kingdom: Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • The Mars Generation — Netflix Original

May 6

  • Cold War 2 (2016)
  • When the Bough Breaks (2017)

May 7

  • LoveTrue (2016)
  • Stake Land II (2016)
  • The Host (2013)

May 8

  • Beyond the Gates (2016)
  • Hunter Gatherer (2016)

May 9

  • Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery — Netflix Original
  • Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
  • All We Had (2016)

May 10

  • El apóstata (2015)
  • The Adventure Club (2016)

May 11

  • Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
  • The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

May 12

  • All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 — Netflix Original
  • Anne with an E: Season 1 — Netflix Original
  • Get Me Roger Stone — Netflix Original
  • Master of None: Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • Mindhorn — Netflix Original Film
  • Sahara — Netflix Original Film

May 15

  • Command and Control (2016)
  • Cave (2016)
  • Lovesong (2016)
  • Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
  • The Intent (2016)

May 16

  • Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive — Netflix Original
  • The Break-Up (2006)
  • The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

May 18

  • Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
  • Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

May 19

  • Blame — Netflix Original Film
  • Laerte-se — Netflix Original
  • The Keepers: Season 1 — Netflix Original
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 — Netflix Original

May 21

  • What’s With Wheat (2017)

May 22

  • Inglourious Basterds (2009)
  • They Call Us Monsters (2017)

May 23

  • Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King — Netflix Original
  • Dig Two Graves (2014)

May 24

  • Southpaw (2015)

May 26

  • Believe (2016)
  • Bloodline: Season 3 — Netflix Original
  • I am Jane Doe (2017)
  • Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower — Netflix Original
  • War Machine — Netflix Original Film

May 28

  • Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)

May 29

  • Forever Pure (2016)
  • A New High (2015)

May 30

  • F is for Family: Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • House of Cards: Season 5 — Netflix Original
  • Doctor Strange (2016)
  • Masterminds
  • Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust — Netflix Original

LEAVING

May 1

  • 11 Blocks
  • Alfie
  • Bang Bang!
  • Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
  • Cujo
  • Doomsdays
  • Fantastic Four
  • FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
  • Flicka: Country Pride
  • Garfield’s Fun Fest
  • Invincible
  • Jetsons: The Movie
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • The Lost Word: Jurassic Park
  • Paulie
  • Samurai Headhunters
  • Stephen King’s Thunder
  • Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
  • The Doors
  • The Real Beauty and the Beast
  • The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
  • The Sons of Katie Elder
  • The Wedding Planner
  • Things We Lost in the Fire
  • To Catch a Thief
  • Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine
  • Truly Strange
  • Turf War: Lions and Hippos
  • Van Wilder: Freshman Year
  • Venom Islands
  • World War II Spy School

May 2

  • Good Luck Charlie (Season 1-4)
  • Kickin’ It (Season 1-3)
  • Scrubs (Season 1-9)

May 5

  • Amapola
  • Flubber
  • Grosse Pointe Blank
  • The Recruit
  • What About Bob?

May 7

  • American Dad! (Season 7)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Season 2)

May 11

  • American Dad! (Season 8)

May 15

  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 1-5)

May 17

  • American Dad! (Season 9-10)

May 19

  • Step Up

May 26

  • Graceland (Season 1-3)

