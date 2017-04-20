Ohio man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking

Published:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for transporting four teenage girls to Missouri to engage in prostitution.

Kyle Maurice Parks of Columbus, Ohio, was convicted in January of one count of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and six counts of interstate transportation with intent to commit prostitution. He was sentenced Wednesday.

Parks and two women brought three 17-year-old girls and a 15-year-old runaway to the St. Louis area in December 2015 and advertised sexual services on Backpage.com.

Columbus police searching for the runaway tracked her phone and found the victims in a St. Charles, Missouri, motel.

Parks contended he was running a legal adult entertainment business but had been misled about the ages of the girls.

