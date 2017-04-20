Orioles knock off Reds in 10 innings 2-1

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — J.J. Hardy singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning on Thursday night, and the Baltimore Orioles held on for a 2-1 victory and an interleague series win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Hardy fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before driving in Mark Trumbo from second base with his single off Blake Wood (0-2). The Orioles took two of three in the series, leaving them 8-4 in interleague play against the Reds.

Three Orioles pitchers limited the Reds to two hits for the second night in a row. Cincinnati managed only two singles in a 2-0 loss on Wednesday night.

Darren O’Day (1-1) fanned two of the three batters he faced in the ninth. Brad Brach retired the side in the 10th for his second straight save, filling in while closer Zach Britton recovers from a sore forearm.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s