Police: Man charged in 3-year-old son’s fatal shooting

This booking photo made available by the Norfolk Police, Va., shows Rayvon A. Messer on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Authorities have charged Messer in the shooting death of his 3-year-old-son. Messer is being held without bail. (Norfolk Police via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged in the shooting death of his 3-year-old son.

Norfolk Police said Thursday in a statement that 26-year-old Rayvon Messer is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say paramedics responded Wednesday night to find the boy outside a home in the Ocean View area of the city. Rayvon A. Messer Jr. died from the gunshot wound shortly after being rushed to a hospital.

Police haven’t released any more details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which is under investigation.

Messer is being held without bail. He’s also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

