Police search for man who robbed Springfield motel

Fairfield Inn on W. First St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police are looking for a man who robbed a motel at knife-point.

Police responded to a robbery call at the Fairfield Inn in the 1800 block of W. First St. around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday.

An employee reported a robbery, saying a man walked in with a knife, demanded money, then ran away.

Police say the suspect was covered from head to toe, and that a description of the suspect was limited.

There’s no report on how much money the man took from the motel.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

