President Trump welcomes Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent to White House

By Published:
CREDIT: Sarah Palin, Facebook

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has hosted former Alaska governor Sarah Palin at a White House dinner with musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.

Palin posted photos on social media and her website. They showed the group with President Trump, and also posing in front of a painting of Hillary Clinton in the White House. In a post on her website, the former vice presidential candidate said she brought the musicians because the president told her to bring some friends.

Wednesday dinner was not on the president’s public schedule. The White House said it was a private dinner and provided no further details.

Palin said the “dinner was beyond superb.” She thanked “the outstanding White House staff, chefs, Secret Service, and of course the President for making it such a special evening.”

