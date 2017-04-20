Public outcry over proposed traffic camera return

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A bid by Dayton police to bring back those controversial traffic cameras is not sitting well with some drivers.

Dayton Police argue the cameras save lives but many of the drivers we spoke to say they still don’t support the cameras coming back, even if an officer is stationed at the light.

One person called the cameras a “scam”.

Laneeta Twitty said because of the cameras, she’s gotten several tickets.

“I’ve had like four or five tickets that I had to dispute because of these cameras,” she said.

“You could be turning on a legal turn because you can go through a yellow light, even if you’re slowing, but they will flash you right then and send you a ticket.”

Troy Benson claimed the cameras are used, not only in Dayton but across the United States, as a means to get city revenue.

“It’s all a scam. Everything I’ve read about it online and everything I’ve seen,” he said.

“When I was younger I got a ticket actually for running a red light and I didn’t.”

Another man, Herbert Marshall, however said he believes the cameras are a good thing.

“People are driving too fast, lives are being lost,” he said.

“I think bringing back the cameras will make people more conscious of their driving habits.”

According to Dayton police chief Richard Biehl, the city has seen a 40 percent increase in traffic crashes and a 45 percent increase in traffic deaths in the last 3 years.

Police are now asking the city for 10 fixed camera systems, 6 handheld devices and 2 portable trailer units to be used at the city’s most dangerous intersections.

Officers would operate them on a scheduled basis, roughly 8 hours per week.

In a few weeks, the city commission will vote on whether to authorize the cameras.

