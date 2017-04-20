5-year-old Miamisburg boy found safe

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The boy who was reported missing in Miamisburg has been found safe.

Police tell 2 NEWS the boy was found with a relative Thursday afternoon.

Police were looking for a 5-year-old boy who had not been seen since noon Thursday.

Miamisburg Police, the Miami Valley Fire District and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

Police searched the area around the 1000 block of Sibert Avenue.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will keep you updated as we learn more about this developing story.