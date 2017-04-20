Road safety concerns after fatal crash in Greene County

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a three-car crash Wednesday that claimed one life and injured three others, a resident of that area is voicing concern about road safety, explaining that road can be dangerous at times.

The incident happened near US 68 and Spring Valley Paintersville Road.

Police say it was a head-on collision, that caused the car the victim was riding in, to flip over.

Robert Kelly, who’s lived in the area for 17 years, said the area can be dangerous because the speed limit on the main road is 55 miles per hour, and smaller roads frequently intersect it.

“This road here, whenever they come up across this little bridge down here, and come up on the straight stretch, they’re just gunning – you can hear them,” he said.

“Even the motorcycles, you can hear them open up. They’re just fly up and down through there.”

Kelly said he was alerted to the crash by his neighbor.

“She was wondering if I heard it because she said she heard the crash, the explosion, from her kitchen,” he said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officer, Lt Matt Schmenk said the incident is under investigation – but they don’t believe speed or drugs or alcohol was a factor.

Asked whether that area is prone to accidents, he said no.

“There are crashes from time to time out on US 68, I’m not going to say there’s not any crashes – but in Greene County it’s not one of our high crash areas,” he said.

Schmenk added if residents have concerns about any area, they’ll only need to contact authorities and they’ll send troopers out to investigate