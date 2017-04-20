Severe weather moving through the Miami Valley this evening.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Strong thunderstorms are affecting parts of the Miami Valley this afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the northern Miami Valley until 8 PM.

The main threat will be gusty winds up to 60 mph and small hail.

Strong storms, but not severe are moving into southwestern Greene, southern Montgomery and northern Warren counties until 5:15 PM.

