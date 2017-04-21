2 teens indicted on murder charges for November shooting

By Published: Updated:
This file image shows the scene where police say John Madden, III was shot and killed on Nov. 12, 2016. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two teens, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were indicted on murder charges Friday.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday that Klone Snowden, 19, and Ryshon Lee Steele, 17, have been indicted for committing multiple armed robberies and for the shooting death of John Madden, III.

The shooting happened on November 12, 2016.

READ MORE: Fatal weekend shooting victim ID’d

This booking photo shows Klone Snowden, 19, who was indicted along with 17-year-old Ryshon Steele in connection with the 2016 shooting death of John Madden, III. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

Prosecutors say during November 11‐13, 2016, Snowden and Steele drove around and would randomly stop and rob victims at gunpoint. These robberies occurred on Kenilworth Avenue, in the areas of Grand Avenue and Broadway Street and in the area of West Second Street and West First Street.

Investigators say the pair also committed a carjacking on Sundale Drive near Germantown Street.

On November 12, 2016, during a robbery outside the AM/PM Mini Market at 2317 Salem Avenue, 24‐year‐old John Madden, III was shot and killed. After the shooting, the victim was robbed of his money.

Friday, Snowden was indicted on:

  • Four counts of Murder
  • Eight counts of Aggravated Robbery
  • Four counts of Felonious Assault

Steele was also indicted on:

  • Four counts of Murder
  • Eight counts of Aggravated Robbery
  • Four counts of Felonious Assault
  • One count of Receiving Stolen Property – motor vehicle

The Prosecutor’s Office says due to the serious nature of the crimes, a motion was filed in the Juvenile Court to have Steele transferred and tried as an adult. The Juvenile Court judge ruled that the defendant is not amenable to the juvenile system, and he was ordered transferred to the adult system.

Both defendants are currently in custody. They are both scheduled to appear before a judge April 25.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s