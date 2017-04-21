2 teens indicted on murder charges for November shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two teens, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were indicted on murder charges Friday.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday that Klone Snowden, 19, and Ryshon Lee Steele, 17, have been indicted for committing multiple armed robberies and for the shooting death of John Madden, III.

The shooting happened on November 12, 2016.

Prosecutors say during November 11‐13, 2016, Snowden and Steele drove around and would randomly stop and rob victims at gunpoint. These robberies occurred on Kenilworth Avenue, in the areas of Grand Avenue and Broadway Street and in the area of West Second Street and West First Street.

Investigators say the pair also committed a carjacking on Sundale Drive near Germantown Street.

On November 12, 2016, during a robbery outside the AM/PM Mini Market at 2317 Salem Avenue, 24‐year‐old John Madden, III was shot and killed. After the shooting, the victim was robbed of his money.

Friday, Snowden was indicted on:

Four counts of Murder

Eight counts of Aggravated Robbery

Four counts of Felonious Assault

Steele was also indicted on:

Four counts of Murder

Eight counts of Aggravated Robbery

Four counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Receiving Stolen Property – motor vehicle

The Prosecutor’s Office says due to the serious nature of the crimes, a motion was filed in the Juvenile Court to have Steele transferred and tried as an adult. The Juvenile Court judge ruled that the defendant is not amenable to the juvenile system, and he was ordered transferred to the adult system.

Both defendants are currently in custody. They are both scheduled to appear before a judge April 25.