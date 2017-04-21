MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) – The death of a 4-year-old boy Milwaukee, Wisconsin boy is now being investigated as a drug overdose, and two people have been arrested.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is awaiting toxicology results, but believes Tyranne Beckless died from an overdose on prescription pain pills or heroin.

Milwaukee police are not yet revealing the identities of the two people arrested because it’s still an active investigation.

According to the Medical Examiner, Beckless would be the seventh child under the age of 5 to die of an opioid overdose in Milwaukee County in the past 19 months.