Alex Road railroad crossing to close for construction

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio — The railroad crossing at Alex Road will be closed from Monday, May 1 to Friday, May 12.

Norfolk Southern Railroad Co. scheduled maintenance and repair on that section of their railroad.

Northbound drivers will use Kimberly Lane while southbound drivers will use East Dixie Drive to access Alex-Bell Road.

The scheduled construction will be weather dependent.

Updates on the repair will be posted on the city’s website.

The map below shows the location of the closure. The detour route is marked in blue.