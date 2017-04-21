Columbus police search for missing 12-year-old girl

By Published:
Julie Zeilman/WCMH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen walking away from her west Columbus home.

Julie Zeilman, 12, was last seen walking from her home near Sullivant Avenue and Galloway Road.

Julie is described as a white female standing five feet tall and weighing between 115 and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white stripe and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.

