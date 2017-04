DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Dayton said Friday that Main St. downtown will be closed two upcoming weekends for cable work.

The city said communication cable will be installed at the intersection of Main Street and First Street downtown.

The closures will happen this coming weekend and next weekend, April 22-23 and April 29-30.

Work will begin on the scheduled days at 6:00 a.m. and continue until 5:00 p.m. Short detours will be posted during the closures.