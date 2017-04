WASHINGTON (NBC News) The clock is ticking for President Trump.

There’s just one week left to get a spending bill through Congress or face a government shutdown.

The budget talks now include a controversial sticking point: The president’s long promised border wall.

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is now insisting the spending plan include billions of dollars for the wall, but even some pro-wall lawmakers are against that idea.

