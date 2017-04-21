Dragons fall to Cubs 4-2

South Bend, Ind.—South Bend pitchers Jose Paulino and Kyle Miller combined to scatter six hits and the Cubs hit two solo home runs as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-2 on Friday night. South Bend has won the first two games of the four-game series.

The loss dropped the Dragons to 9-6 on the season and into a first place tie with South Bend. Lake County is just one-half game behind the leaders.

South Bend’s Zack Short hit the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning for a home run to left field, and Tyler Payne added a solo homer in the third to make it 2-0. The Cubs added two runs in the fifth to build their advantage to 4-0.

Meanwhile, the Dragons could not mount an attack against Paulino, who prevented Dayton from advancing a runner past first base until the sixth inning. Over the first five frames, the Dragons collected three hits, all two-out singles, and Paulino did not walk a batter. In the sixth, Luis Gonzalez singled to start the inning and was forced at second by Jose Siri. With one out, Siri stole second and third before scoring on John Sansone’s ground out to make it 4-1.

The Dragons rallied in the ninth to get the tying run to the plate with one out. Taylor Trammell walked to start the inning before Tyler Stephenson grounded into a fielder’s choice. T.J. Friedl lined a double to right to move Stephenson to third, and Michael Beltre came to bat representing the game’s tying run. But Beltre grounded out for the second out of the inning as Stephenson scored to make it 4-2. Pinch hitter James Vasquez lined out to left field to end the game.

The Dragons collected just six hits. Gonzalez and Brantley Bell each went 2 for 3. Trammell’s nine-game hitting streak came to an end as he went 0 for 3 with a walk. Friedl’s double was his team-leading seventh extra base hit of the season.

Dragons starting pitcher Andrew Jordan (1-2) was charged with the loss. He worked seven innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Ryan Hendrix worked the final inning for the Dragons and struck out the side in order.

The Dragons and Cubs will battle in game three of the series on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. Tony Santillan (0-1, 4.50) will start for the Dragons against South Bend’s Tyson Miller (0-1, 2.45).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.

Notes: Infielder Luis Gonzalez was activated from the Dayton disabled list before the game while infielder Josciel Veras was transferred to Louisville.