Florida man facing felony charges for pruning bushes on public property

Daniel Majewski, 53 (Pinellas County Jail)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – A Florida man is facing felony criminal mischief charges for “willfully and maliciously” damaging public property in excess of $1000.

Police tell WDTN sister station WFLA-TV that tradesman Daniel Majewski, 53, was caught trimming shrubbery for a homeowner to give her a better view of the water.

An affidavit states Majewski pruned 14 bushes from tree line shrubbery, cutting them down from 5′ 6” to 2 feet. As a result, the city claims he caused $1,000 worth of damage to shrubbery that was located on public property.

Majewski reportedly works as a tradesman and admitted to cutting down the bushes in order to create a direct line of sight to the water, at the request of the homeowner. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released on a $2,000 bond.

He now faces a felony criminal mischief charge, which could potentially result in significant prison time.

