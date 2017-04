CINCINNATI (WDTN) — A former police officer was arrested on Friday in connection with multiple robberies.

Investigators say 30-year-old Jacob Goodwin was connected to five robberies at a restaurant, convenient store, a pharmacy, and two gas stations. The robber demanded cash from the registers at the businesses while holding a weapon or implying that he had one.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office states that Goodwin is charged with aggravated robbery and currently has no listed attorney.