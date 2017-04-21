Former defense contractor sentenced in mail fraud case

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say a former defense contractor convicted of mail fraud and making false claims while supplying non-conforming parts to the military has been sentenced in Ohio to two years in prison.

The U.S. attorney for Ohio’s southern district says 64-year-old Stephan Boggs was sentenced Friday. The Columbus man also was ordered to pay nearly $280,000 in restitution for supplying the non-conforming parts to the Defense Department for military use.

A message seeking comment was left for Boggs’ attorney.

Boggs was convicted of four counts of mail fraud and 21 false claims counts in July 2016.

Court documents show he was president of Boggs & Associates, a contractor that supplied parts to the Defense Department from about April 2010 through January 2014 for military equipment including aircraft and vehicles.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s