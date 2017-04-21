George HW Bush still in hospital; George W Bush visits

Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush/Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush got a hospital visit from another former president – his son.

A photograph was posted on Bush’s Twitter account Thursday, showing him with former President George W. Bush. Both were smiling as the elder Bush spent another day at a Houston hospital where he’s under observation after recovering from a mild case of pneumonia.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath reports no changes Thursday for the 92-year-old Bush. On Wednesday, Bush was said to be gaining strength and in good spirits.

He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital last Friday for treatment of a persistent cough. Doctors determined he had pneumonia, and they say the illness was treated and has been resolved.

Bush served as president from 1989 to 1993. His son served from 2001 to 2009.

