Health insurance contract deadline looms

United Healthcare Center grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2011 on Fulton Street in Hempstead, N.Y. (Bill Kostroun/AP Images for UnitedHealthcare)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS told you at the beginning of April about contract negotiations between Premier Health and the insurer, UnitedHealtHCare.

2 NEWS checked Friday and there is still no agreement between the two companies.

If no agreement is reached by April 29 when the current contract expires, UnitedHealthcare insurance holders will have to pay out-of-network fees.

2 NEWS will keep checking on the progress of negotiations and we will let you know when, or if an agreement is reached.

