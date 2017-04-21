Heroin epidemic focus of DeWine speech at Cedarville forum

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will be part of panel at Cedarville University discussing the opioid epidemic in Ohio.

It is scheduled to take place at 12:00 p.m. and 2 NEWS will be there and live stream the event on WDTN.com

The panel discussion will be feature DeWine, Hardin County Judge Stephen Christopher, Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart and State Representative Bob Cupp. Panelists will discuss the heroin epidemic from a judicial, law enforcement and legislative perspective.

According to the release the primary purpose of the conference is to share knowledge and ideas that students have discovered through their research.

“From a professional standpoint, learning skills in presentation and communicating within the field are valuable for students,” said associate professor of criminal justice Robert Vaughn. “An experience like this is also often required for students who apply to graduate school.”