MADD holds a “Prom Promise” event in Fairmont

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A local chapter of Mother’s Against Drunk Driving hosted an event at Fairmont High School Friday morning.

The event was a reminder to students about the dangers of drinking and driving during prom season.

Fairmont High School Principal Tyler Alexander said, “Prom is a time we want our students to enjoy. It’s something we want them to remember and we want them to remember it for a lifetime…and many years after high school. So we want them to make good decisions.”

The chapter also wants students to think before they get behind the wheel of a car.