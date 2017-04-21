Major band competitions pump $19m into Dayton economy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An international band championship event is expecting to pump millions of dollars into the Dayton economy.

Thousands of people are expecting to participate in and attend the the 2017 WGI percussion and wind world championship, according to marketing manager Crystal Walker.

It takes place April 20th to April 24th at the University of Dayton Arena and Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

The group also hosted the color guard world championships on April 6th to April 8th.

“Over the course of two weekends it brings in about 19 million dollars to the Dayton community,” Walker said.

“We are definitely big contributors to the Dayton community.

“We’ve got students and groups and volunteers staying at hotels and eating at restaurants all across the Miami valley region.”

More than 200 percussion ensembles and 35 winds ensembles are in town for the big event, competing for the top spot and thousands in scholarships.

Walker said scores of people traveled across the country and the globe to participate in or watch this weekend’s event.

She said it’s a little more special as it’s the competition’s anniversary, so competitors have a sweeter prize.

“Since it’s our 40th anniversary, we’re awarding forty thousand dollars worth in scholarships to students,” Walker said.

“But ultimately they’re competing for that top score of gold medal, silver medal, or bronze medal.”

And the competition gets more and more fierce each year, with more and more musicians and dancers getting involved.

“We’ve just seen it explode over the last 40 years,” Walker said.

“In 1993, we started the percussion division and then a few years later we started the winds divisions. So we’ve just seen it continue to grow.”