Marching for science this weekend

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Thousands of scientists and science enthusiasts are expected in Washington, D.C. Saturday for a “March for Science.”

Don Fulkerson is not a scientist but will be taking part. He’s a lawyer from Detroit who felt compelled to march.

“I felt I had to come to put my feet on the ground and actually participate in this event, in this demonstration to show that the country believes in science, believes in truth,” he says.

While organizers say this march is non-partisan, many have come with a political agenda.

A series of actions and statements by President Trump, including his proposal to cut the national institutes of health budget by nearly 20 percent, fueled such scientific activism.

Trump has also expressed doubt about global warming and has suggested that vaccines cause autism, a claim that’s been debunked over and over by science.

“Anti-science policies have been enacted by people on both sides of the aisle for a very long time,” says march organizer Caroline Weinberg. “We might have reached a tipping point now but acting as though this is a new thing is giving too much credit to the current administration.”

No politicians on either side of the aisle have been invited to speak at the march.

