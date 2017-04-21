Miami County sees increase in overdoses

By Published:
Officials worried about new potent opiate, Carfentanyl coming to Miami Valley (WDTN Photo)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) —  The Ohio Department of Health said Miami County has seen an increase in drug overdoses in the past 24 hours.

In a release from the Miami County Public Health Department, a local hospital saw 10 drug-related visits from 9;00 a.m. Thursday to 9:00 a.m. Friday. The Health Department says this is seven more than historical data predicts.

Miami County and the Miami Valley as a whole have seen an increase in heroin and opioid overdoses over the last two years. Health officials say the increase is due in part to fentanyl, a drug more powerful than heroin and often mixed with it.

Officials say anyone who knows someone who use heroin or opiates should have access to Naloxone. Health officials also remind everyone to call 911 as soon as possible in the case of an overdose.

For more information on addiction treatment, contact Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services (1-800-351-7347) or text “4HOPE” TO -741-741.

