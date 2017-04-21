Missing Tennessee student found with teacher in California

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — After being missing for more than a month, a 15-year-old Tennessee girl was found near a cabin in a remote part of northern California and the 50-year-old teacher accused of kidnapping her was arrested.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says health sciences teacher Tad Cummins surrendered to sheriff’s deputies Thursday without incident in Cecilville, California. The girl was apparently healthy and unharmed, but authorities say their main concern was her emotional and mental state.

Cummins faces state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor as well as a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines to have sex. Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith says that if convicted of the federal charge, he faces at least 10 years in prison.