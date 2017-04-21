Northmont High School students receive ‘crash course’ in safety

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of Northmont High School students took part in a safety program.

The students wore goggles which simulated the effects of drinking and driving. Then, they got behind the wheel of a golf cart on a supervised course.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking just to do it and think the cones were the pedestrians,” said sophomore Cole Bridges.

The students weaved around a series of cones. Raeley Boyer, a sophomore, said the experience was worthwhile.

“It was really hard. I couldn’t see anything with the goggles. It made stuff blurry,” she said.

This marks the first year Clayton Police Officers have opted to use the goggles. In year’s past — the school would show a “mock crash” for students to watch.

Rachel Sherman, a sophomore at Northmont High School, said the classroom solidified her stance on not drinking and driving.

“It’s scary. You’re in there, and you don’t really know what’s real. It’s kind of like a different reality when you look at it,” she said.

Officer Randy Monnin, an 11 year veteran with the Clayton Police Department, said recently police have encountered a new problem — distracted driving.

“Especially the younger generation that has to be on their phone all the time texting their family or friends or whatever,” he said, “Not paying attention to where they’re going. All of the sudden they get into the accident.”

The event comes on the heels of prom weekend.

“Right now it’s all fun, but when it comes to the serious thing, don’t do it. It’s real life action. You can cost somebody’s life, and you can’t take that back,” said Bridges.