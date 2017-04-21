Ohio officials forego $22 million in charter school grants

By Published:
Ohio Statehouse. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state officials have turned down $22 million out of $71 million in federal charter school expansion grants, saying they don’t think enough potential schools will meet the high-performance ratings needed to qualify.

The grant money is for new schools opened by sponsors receiving ratings of “effective” or “exemplary.” Those are the two highest of five possible ratings on new state sponsor evaluations. Ohio officials say only five of 65 sponsors achieved “effective” ratings and none were rated “exemplary” last fall.

State Superintendent Paolo Demaria told the U.S. Department of Education that requiring higher performance ratings will increase accountability and create “high-quality community schools.”

Ohio’s former charter schools chief David Hansen resigned in 2015 after acknowledging he omitted data of poor-performing online charter schools in evaluations of their sponsors.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s