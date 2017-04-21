Ohio umemployment rate remains steady

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN/AP) – State officials stated that the unemployment rate remained steady at 5.1% for the previous month, slightly higher than the national average.

The national rate for unemployment was at 4.5%. This rate was lower than it had previously been from February to March 2016.

The Ohio Department of Job and Health also stated that wages and salaries of nonagricultural employment also saw a decrease by 4,100 the previous month.

Construction, information, education and health services all saw an increase in job gains.