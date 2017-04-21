Progressive Field allegedly faulty in locks and doors

Published:
FILE - Fans arrive for Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series at Progressive Field between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND (AP) – The family of a concertgoer believed to have fallen five-stories to his death through a garbage chute at Progressive Field alleges the Cleveland Indians had been repeatedly warned about faulty locks and doors leading to trash chutes at the ballpark.

Attorneys for Cory Barron’s family raise those allegations in documents filed this week in their lawsuit against more than a dozen entities, including the Indians and a concert promoter.

Those named in the lawsuit have denied wrongdoing in connection with Barron’s death. Cleveland.com reports an Indians spokesman declined to comment Thursday.

Barron disappeared in July 2014 during a country music concert. A worker at a landfill spotted the body of the 22-year-old Fremont man a few days later after a garbage truck emptied its load.

